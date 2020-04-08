Jenelle Evans Speaks Out on Body-Shaming: Screw You, Haters! David Loves Me!

Jenelle Evans has a lot of bad qualities.

We'd even go as far as to say that most of the qualities she possesses are bad.

If Teen Mom fans want to comment on her terrible taste in men, her questionable parenting choices, or really just every choice she ever makes, that's all fair.

But lately, a lot of people have been making a lot of comments about her recent weight gain.

And that's not so cool.

It's gotten so bad that Jenelle felt the need to make an official statement about it -- and it's clear that she's got some strong feelings on the matter.