Jenelle Evans Snubs Barbara Evans, Attempts to Convince World Her Family Is Functional

Around this time last year, Jenelle Evans lost custody of her kids following a CPS investigation that uncovered evidence of abuse and neglect.

So we guess she had a lot to celebrate this Mother's Day.

Not only did Evans somehow convince a judge to give her back her kids, she's now repaired her relationship with her husband after fleeing to Tennessee and filing for a restraining order against David Eason last year.

Obviously, Jenelle's situation is still very, very sad, but on social media, she's putting her best foot forward and trying to convince the world that all is well.

Of course, there's always drama just under the surface for Jenelle, and fans were quick to point out that her latest Instagram posts revealed signs of a renewed feud.

Take a look: