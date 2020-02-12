Jenelle Evans Threatens Fans: I'm Coming Back to TV, Dudes!!

It's been a big week for Jenelle Evans news.

Which is very strange, because this is the time in which Jenelle is supposed to be lying low, staying away from the spotlight, and focusing on being mom.

Instead, we're learning that Jenelle is back with David Eason and planning to return "The Land" she previously shared with him in North Carolina.

Not only that, Evans is doing everything in her power to get back on TV.

And she says if MTV won't give her another chance, she'll take matters into her own hands.

Take a look: