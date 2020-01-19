Jenelle Evans: No, For Real, I'm Done with David Eason!

Jenelle Evans' love life is a mess right now.

Well, it's always been a mess, and it's very likely that it will be a mess for the rest of her days, but things have been extra confusing lately.

Is she back with David Eason?

Is she just playing nice with David for the sake of her daughter?

Is that Herb guy still in the picture?

Let's see if we can get to the bottom of this ...