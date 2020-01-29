Jenelle Evans: My Ex is an Arrogant Douchebag LIAR!

Jenelle Evans ... well, bless her heart, she doesn't have the best luck in love.

She's never once, in her whole entire adult life, dated a good guy.

She hasn't even been with a decent guy, they've all been awful.

While she could fill a book -- several books even -- about her misadventures in romance, this time she's speaking out against just one of those guys.

And judging by the things she has to say, she's still just furious about him ...