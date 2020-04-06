Jenelle Evans: MTV Totally Wants Me Back But I'm DONE With Them, Dude!

Jenelle Evans is finally free.

No, not from David Eason.

Sadly, she's still in the throes of that never-ending domestic drama, having moved back to North Carolina to resurrect her wildly unhealthy relationship.

The freedom that Jenelle is boasting about these days has to do with her contract with MTV.

Evans says she's no longer under contract with the network and is now free to work with other media outlets.

But she says it wasn't easy to gain her independence, as her former bosses made a last-ditch effort to lure her back in.

Take a look: