Jenelle Evans: MTV Never Fired Me, But They Should Have Fired Chelsea Houska!

Jenelle Evans has never been that great at telling the truth.

The girl lies all the time, and a lot of the lies don't even make sense.

Like remember when she left David Eason last year and she got a restraining order against him after claiming he was abusive, and then remember a few months later when she went back to him and she said that no one had ever said he was abusive?

She says things publicly and then pretends like everyone is crazy for remembering what she said.

It's bizarre.

And if you agree, then this new interview she did is really doing to throw you for a loop, because it is just filled to the brim with fibs.

There's a lot to go over here, so let's get started ...