Jenelle Evans Mocks Stepdaughter in Disturbing New Video

Can you believe it's been ten whole years since Jenelle Evans made her television debut?

If we had told you then that she'd develop into the absolute nightmare she is today, would you have believed it?

Well, probably, yeah.

Still, it's strange to think that even after all these years, even after everything she's said and done, she still manages to find new ways to be terrible.

And in her latest YouTube video ... man, she really just hit it out of the park.