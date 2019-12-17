Jenelle Evans: Life Without David Eason Is AWESOME!

Following years of bigotry, abusive behavior, and pathological dishonesty, there's certainly a debate to be had over whether or not Jenelle Evans deserves a happy ending.

But regardless of whether she's worthy of it, it seems Jenelle found her bliss when she fled to Nashville and filed for divorce from David Eason.

Evans has vowed to steer clear of social media in the months leading up to her first divorce hearing (likely at the behest of her lawyers).

But she just couldn't resist taking to Twitter to tell fans how blissfully happy she is this week.

Take a look: