Jenelle Evans: Life Without David Eason Is AWESOME!

Following years of bigotry, abusive behavior, and pathological dishonesty, there's certainly a debate to be had over whether or not Jenelle Evans deserves a happy ending.
But regardless of whether she's worthy of it, it seems Jenelle found her bliss when she fled to Nashville and filed for divorce from David Eason.
Evans has vowed to steer clear of social media in the months leading up to her first divorce hearing (likely at the behest of her lawyers).
But she just couldn't resist taking to Twitter to tell fans how blissfully happy she is this week.
Jenelle Evans says she's happier than she's ever been. Like just about everything Jenelle does, that revelation drew a mixed response on social media.
Yes, Jenelle wants the whole world to know that her life has improved dramatically in the 7 weeks since she left David.
"I just want to tell everyone, I am sooooo happy with life right now," Evans tweeted.
"Everything is perfect... My support system is so big now, it's crazy," she added.
It's anyone's guess who belongs to that support network, but it's worth noting that Jenelle has mended her relationships with Nathan Griffith and Barbara Evans in recent weeks.
As Evans' social media followers know, the former Teen Mom 2 star has spent a lot of time talking about how gloriously happy she is in recent weeks.