Jenelle Evans: It's True, I'm Back with David — And We're Getting Jace Back, Too!

For a couple of months now, everyone's been speculating that Jenelle Evans is back with David Eason.

Or, well, it started out as speculation, but now it's pretty much just a fact that everyone knows but they won't acknowledge.

But our girl Jenelle has just uploaded a brand new Q&A to her YouTube account, and in the video, she directly explains what's going on with David.

She also gives tons and tons of info about her post-Teen Mom life.

So let's get into it!