Jenelle Evans: It's SO Friggen Messed Up That Amber Portwood Still Has a Job, Dude!

Which mercurial, controversial Teen Mom cast member do you think is worse overall, Jenelle Evans or Amber Portwood?

Tough question, right? There's a whole, whole lot to consider when comparing these two deeply troubled young women.

Number of arrests, levels of drug use, how many kids they've traumatized and how badly ... you could use so many metrics.

It's no small task to tally everything up, but since Amber is still filming Teen Mom OG and Jenelle was fired last year, well ...

Looks like MTV conducted an evaluation of the two and came down squarely on the side of the machete-wielding Portwood.

And Jenelle is pissed, to say the absolute least.

Evans believes that if she got booted out the door by the network, Amber should be gone just as fast. But don't take it from us.

Here's what the Carolina Hurricane has to say ...