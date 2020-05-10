Jenelle Evans: It's Been a Year and I Still Don't Care That David Killed My Dog!

This time last year, life was coming at Jenelle Evans pretty darn fast.

It was right around this time that David killed Nugget, her little French bulldog, and all hell broke loose.

Lots of things happened, you remember -- and through it all, Jenelle stood by his side.

And now, one whole year after everything went down, she's speaking out about Nugget's horrific death.

But you're probably not going to like what she has to say ...