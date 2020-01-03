Jenelle Evans: Is Her Relationship With Herb Wilkinson Over ALREADY?!

It's only been two months since Jenelle Evans filed for divorce from David Eason.

But Jenelle has never been one to remain single for long -- in fact, she usually transitions into a new relationship within a matter of weeks.

And it seems things have been no different this time around.

Last week, it was widely reported that Jenelle was dating Herb Wilkinson, a 23-year-old Massachusetts resident, whom she appears to have met online.

This week, both parties are running damage control and attempting to sweep the relationship under the rug.

Some fans have even gone so far as to speculate that Evans kicked Wilkinson to the curb in order to protect her reputation.

As always, when Jenelle is involved it can be difficult to sort through the BS and locate the truth, but we've got you covered.

Take a look: