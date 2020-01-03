Jenelle Evans: Is Her Relationship With Herb Wilkinson Over ALREADY?!

It's only been two months since Jenelle Evans filed for divorce from David Eason.
But Jenelle has never been one to remain single for long -- in fact, she usually transitions into a new relationship within a matter of weeks.
And it seems things have been no different this time around.
Last week, it was widely reported that Jenelle was dating Herb Wilkinson, a 23-year-old Massachusetts resident, whom she appears to have met online.
This week, both parties are running damage control and attempting to sweep the relationship under the rug.
Some fans have even gone so far as to speculate that Evans kicked Wilkinson to the curb in order to protect her reputation.
As always, when Jenelle is involved it can be difficult to sort through the BS and locate the truth, but we've got you covered.
Take a look:
Kicked to the Herb
Just two months after her divorce from David Eason, Jenelle Evans might have already ditched her rebound piece, Herb Wilkinson. Or at least that's what she wants us to think.
New Guy
Herb was first identified last week by the devoted legion of Jenelle critics -- known on Twitter as "Hatters" -- who noticed that Evans had liked every pic on his Instagram dating back to April, and had even made an appearance on his page herself.
Here We Go Again
From the start, Herb came off like a walking red flag. But if you know anything about Jenelle, you know that spotting warning signs is not exactly her strong suit.
Checking His References
Wilkinson's exes have nothing good to say about him, but that's to be expected. What's more troubling are the recent DUI conviction and the bigoted social media rants.
No Instinct For Self-Preservation
But for Jenelle, the most upsetting sign is likely the brutally mean comments that Herb tweeted to her before they met, when he was just another Teen Mom 2 fan nauseated by her behavior.
Running For Cover
Not surprisingly, all this scrutiny has led Herb to delete his Instagram account and shy away from the spotlight he once seemed to crave.
Speaking Out
Meanwhile, Jenelle has taken to her own Instagram page to speak out on the relationship rumors. While she doesn't quite deny them, she leaves herself room to do so in the future.
Not the Greatest Track Record
As many Hatters have pointed out, Jenelle is almost never honest about the details of her personal life. She definitely dated Herb at one point, but it's possible her relationship status changed in response to all this recent controversy.
Is It Over?
To be clear, we believe that Evans is still dating Wilkinson. But we can understand why there's speculation that the couple may have called it quits.
Looking Out For #1
After all, Jenelle is all about rebuilding her career these days, and Herb will be of no help to her in that regard.
Priorities
Quite the contrary, a younger man who's still very into partying and lives in a different state is being viewed by many as, at best, an unnecessary distraction at a time when Jenelle should be focusing on her kids.
The One Who Never Learns
At worst, he's David 2.0, and he's luring Jenelle into yet another situation that poses major risks to her kids' welfare.
Called Out
Already, fans have taken to addressing Jenelle directly and imploring her not to make the same mistakes she made with David.
Good Advice
“Go home to [your] kids. Did you see what that douchebag said to [you] three years ago? Stop the cycle, girl!” wrote one follower.
The Clapback
Of course, Jenelle has never been one to listen to advice. Instead, she goes right back to trying to convince us she's the world's best mom.
Not Alone
Jenelle's initial critic is in good company, as even her fans are urging her to be cautious with regard to the Herb situation.
Color Blind
Unfortunately, Evans' inability to spot red flags is the stuff of legend.
Do You, Girl
We think most folks who have been monitoring this situation would agree that it's fine if Jenelle is simply involved in a rebound fling with Herb.
All Good
If they're not getting serious, and Jenelle isn't leaving her traumatized kids at home for interstate booty calls too frequently, the situation might be harmless.
But That's Not the Case
Unfortunately, Evans is known for diving into new, serious relationships just weeks after dramatic breakups, and it seems that she's repeating that destructive pattern with Herb.