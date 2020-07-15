Jenelle Evans Is Clashing With David Eason's Side-Piece ... And It's Absolutely Glorious!

Back in 2019, Jenelle Evans and David Eason broke up.

Now, these two break up about once a month or so, but this time, it actually looked like hey might be calling it quits for good.

We're sure you'll recall the events that led up to Jenelle being fired by MTV:

David killed her dog; CPS took the kids ... it was a whole mess.

It wasn't long before Evans and Eason got back together, but while they were split up he had a fling with a female Teen Mom 2 fan.

And it seems the young woman might not be willing to give Dave up without a fight.

Check it out: