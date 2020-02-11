Jenelle Evans is Back Together With David Eason. Here's the Proof.

We suppose she deserves credit for standing her ground for a few months.

When Jenelle Evans left David Eason back in October, fans were hopeful that this would be the start of a new phase in Evans' life and career.

Wishful thinking, perhaps. But it seemed like there was a real chance.

After all, David seemed to inspire some of her most abhorrent behavior, and he was largely responsibly for the end of her MTV career.

With Eason out of the picture, both Jenelle and her fans hoped that she would experience a turnaround on the road to redemption.

Sadly, just three months after she announced her separation, it seems we have evidence that Jenelle has returned to her abusive ex.

And those reports of Jenelle returning to television?

Well, it seems that the mercurial Carolina Hurricane is still in the habit of misleading her supporters and telling outright lies to the public.

Sadly, we can't say we're surprised at this point.

Take a look at the real story behind what's going on with her these days, courtesy of The Ashley's Reality Roundup and other reports: