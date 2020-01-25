Jenelle Evans: I'm Totally Single ... And Maybe Coming Back to Teen Mom 2!

It feels like forever since we've really heard from Jenelle Evans, doesn't it?

Sure, she hops on Twitter now and then, and every once in a while she'll get on Instagram.

But now that she's not on Teen Mom 2, and especially after her dramatic move to Nashville, we really haven't been able to hear from her directly in any significant way.

Until now!

Jenelle has uploaded a YouTube video in which she answers questions asked by her Instagram followers ... and it really looks like she doesn't hold anything back.