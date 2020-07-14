Jenelle Evans: I'm Probably Never Going to Leave David, TBH

It's a good day, friends.

Today, we have some brand new quotes from everyone's favorite Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans.

She was kind enough to do a Q&A with her fans on Instagram, and boy, did she have some interesting things to say.

Did you want to know about the current state of her relationship with David?

Were you curious about what she's doing for money these days?

Don't worry, because Jenelle is talking about all of this and more ...