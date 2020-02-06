Jenelle Evans: I'm Officially DONE With Teen Mom 2!

Well, folks, it looks like we've reached the end of an era.

After a decade drama characterized by a seemingly endless parade of arrests, abuse allegations, and savagely murdered pets, Jenelle Evans' time on Teen Mom 2 has finally come to an end.

We know what you're thinking -- hey, didn't Jenelle get fired from the show way back in May?

The answer is yes -- but she's still under contract with MTV.

Now, it seems that's about to change, and Jenelle claims she couldn't be happier about it.

Take a look: