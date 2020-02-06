Jenelle Evans: I'm Officially DONE With Teen Mom 2!

Well, folks, it looks like we've reached the end of an era.
After a decade drama characterized by a seemingly endless parade of arrests, abuse allegations, and savagely murdered pets, Jenelle Evans' time on Teen Mom 2 has finally come to an end.
We know what you're thinking -- hey, didn't Jenelle get fired from the show way back in May?
The answer is yes -- but she's still under contract with MTV.
Now, it seems that's about to change, and Jenelle claims she couldn't be happier about it.
Take a look:
1.
On Her Own
Jenelle Evans revealed this week that she will never return to the network that made her famous. Her current contract with MTV expires in April.
2.
Big News
A giddy Jenelle shared the news with E! in a refreshingly candid (read: she's actually telling the truth for once) interview earlier this week.
3.
Happily Unemployed
"I'm officially out of contract with MTV in April," Jenelle tells the outlet.
4.
Sweet Freedom
And why is Jenelle so excited to be cut loose from the only real job she's ever had? Well, in her mind, the decision frees her up to pursue new opportunities.
5.
NEW Networks?!
"That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward," she says. "Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!"
6.
Here We Go Again
Yes, it seems Jenelle is still imagining a future for herself in television. We'll see how that goes ...
7.
Long Shot
It seems unlikely that any but the smallest and most obscure networks (looking at you, WeTV!) would take a chance on a legal liability with a reputation as awful as Jenelle's.
8.
Her 500th Second Chance
But hey, controversy means drama, and drama means ratings. So who knows? Maybe she really will get a second shot at reality TV stardom.
9.
Nice Try
Whatever the case, Jenelle is trying to create the impression that the decision to part ways was all hers -- and insiders say that's definitely not the case.
10.
Don't Let the Door Hit You ...
"MTV told Jenelle her contract with them is over for good in April. Jenelle won't be renewed come April," an insider tells E! News.
11.
The Final Word
"This is the final word from MTV. Contractually she can't officially pursue opportunities with other networks until then," the source continues.
12.
Glad to Be Rid of Her?
Asked to comment on the Evans situation, an MTV spokesperson simply repeated the statement issued by the network at the time of Jenelle's termination.
13.
There You Have It
"MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since," the statement reads.
14.
And That's That
"Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season," the network continues.
15.
Mum's the Word
It makes sense that Jenelle's termination would not be a favorite topic of conversation for MTV execs.
16.
Wild Times
After all, Evans was fired amid circumstances that remain highly controversial more nine months later.
17.
Poor Nugget
It all started when Jenelle's now-estranged husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog during one of his signature fits of rage.
18.
Domino Effect
That led to a CPS investigation that caused Jenelle and David to lose custody of the children who were still permitted to live with them at the time.
19.
Long Overdue
After a lengthy court battle, Jenelle and David regained custody, and shortly thereafter, she made the wise decision to leave his abusive ass behind.
20.
Unforgivable?
But in the eyes of many fans, she had already spent several years protecting an abuser and putting her children in harm's way,
21.
Shock and Awe
So it's not hard to see why MTV was eager to be rid of Jenelle. Still, it seems Evans was shocked by the decision not to renew her contract.
22.
Stuck Waiting
According to the E! News source, Jenelle "feels like she's been strung along" and "has been in this holding pattern waiting for their final answer."
23.
Looking Forward to the Future
The source says that Evans is "disappointed with how this turned out," but adds that Jenelle "is looking forward to being able to officially explore other TV options come April."
24.
Keeping It Vague
The insider adds that Evans has "been in talks for other opportunities" already.
25.
What the Future Holds
"Regardless of the finality of the situation with MTV, she is really looking forward to seeing what new opportunities are out there for her," the source adds. Hell, we're curious about that ourselves!