Jenelle Evans: I'm Hotter Than Ever After Dumping David Eason!

Lots of people have resolved to shed some pounds in the new year, but Jenelle Evans already has a leg up on all them.

After all, she dropped 220 pounds in one day when she kicked her loser husband to the curb.

Yes, it's been over two months since Jenelle Evans filed for divorce from David Eason, and it seems Jenelle is loving life in the post-Eason era.

Jenelle is dating some guy Herb Wilkinson; she's started a new life for herself in Nashville, and it seems she's re-focused on her health and physical well-being.

We imagine it's hard to think about working out when you're depressed about sharing a bed with your abusive husband and his shotgun.

Take a look at Jenelle's progress.