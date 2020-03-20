Jenelle Evans: I'm Gonna Become a Model and Return to TV in 2020!

The coronavirus pandemic has led to widespread economic anxiety, as people all over the world have been laid off or forced to shut down their businesses for the foreseeable future.

However, Jenelle Evans isn't worried.

You would think she would be, considering it's been almost a year since she got fired from Teen Mom 2, and she has three kids to support with no visible means of income.

But if you think Jenelle is out there filling out job applications like some chump, you've got another thing coming.

No, despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary, Jenelle still thinks she's an A-list star with a bright future in the world of media and entertainment.

And amazingly, she vocalizes this belief in public without a shred of embarrassment.

Take a look: