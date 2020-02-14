Jenelle Evans: I'm Doing Great! Everything is Fine! David Who?

1.
Where to Start?
Jenelle's live has changed in many major ways in the last year. It's pretty intense when you think about it.
2.
Remember When?
Just think -- this time last year, Jenelle was making a stupid amount of money on Teen Mom 2, she was still living on The Land with her swamp monster, David, and he hadn't lost custody of any of her kids since that whole mess with Jace. She was living the "good life."
3.
The Catalyst
Then David brutally killed her poor little French bulldog, Nugget, and everything went all to hell.
4.
So Long, MTV
The Nugget incident was what finally inspired MTV to announce that they were done with her -- she hasn't filmed for the show since, and although statements have been vague, it's pretty clear now that they've cut ties with her permanently.
5.
Bye, Kids
After word got out about what happened to Nugget, CPS took Kaiser, Ensley, and Maryssa away from them, too -- it was pretty serious.
6.
Later, Dave
And after all that, when it was all said and done, Jenelle decided to leave David and move to Nashville to start a new life.
7.
Let's Be Fair
Regardless of how you feel about her, that's a lot for one person to go through, especially in such a small amount of time.
8.
Putting on a Happy Face?
So it sort of makes sense that she's trying so hard to make everyone think she's a totally different person these days.
9.
Ugh
Unfortunately, she hasn't changes as much as we'd hoped -- she's definitely back with David, that's been proven by several photos/videos/reports.
10.
Suuuuure
But in this new interview she did with PopCulture.com, she's really working hard to put a positive spin on everything.
11.
Yay, Kaiser!
She kicked things off by talking about her big move to Nashville -- she said that she and the kids are loving their new home, and that the kids specifically are "doing good and they really love the area that we moved to and Kaiser, he loves his new school, so that's a big plus."
12.
Right, Right
"I think here in Tennessee, you have more opportunities, and I think in North Carolina, where I live, it's a very laid back beach town, college town, so I think for what I'm looking for, there's more stuff to do here," she continued.
13.
Hmm ...
It's interesting, because she definitely said "in North Carolina, where I live" -- note the present tense. It could have just been a little mistake, but could it also be a clue that she does still live there ... with David? Let's move on.
14.
Limbo
Next, she talked about the Teen Mom sitution, explaining that "I've kind of been in limbo for a year since last April, and I've been wanting to venture out and do my own things, and people are like, 'Why aren't you?'"
15.
Freedom
"I'm stuck to this contract, and once I'm out of it, I can go and talk to other companies and stuff."
16.
More MTV?!
She's also looking forward to knowing for sure if MTV is done with her or not -- as she put it, "MTV, they're iffy about if they really wanna let me go or not. So I'm just sitting here, doing my own thing trying to keep YouTube updated, because my fans, they want to know — they're digging into my life, and they want to know what's up!"
17.
Interesting
“My plan is to wait until April and then venture out and talk to other production companies and stuff," she said. "But right now, I don’t know where MTV’s head is at. I mean, things can change in a minute, I have no idea."
18.
Really Though?
"We talk here and there, we don’t talk much, but whenever I ask what’s going on with me, they’re just like, ‘We don’t know, we’re just not gonna use you for this season right now,’ and they’re just kind of beating around the bush.”
19.
We Get It
But for now, her plan is to “focus on myself, focus on my brand stepping away from ‘Teen Mom’ and focusing on myself as a person and not attaching my name to that ‘Teen Mom’ title."
20.
A New Career?!
“And whether it’s on-camera I do again or even off-camera and just do production and be involved in another show and getting it together, that would be fun too," she said.
21.
Cool ...
Apparently she's been brainstorming about what kind of show she'd creat -- “I have a lot of show ideas — a lot of different reality show ideas,” she said. “Kind of like ‘Bachelor’-like style ideas, dating ideas, you know young mom ideas basically — I wouldn’t say teenagers though.”
22.
Sad
“I have a bunch of thoughts running in my head, but whenever I want to pursue those opportunities, I can’t and I’m put at a halt because I’m still stuck in a contract,” Jenelle complained.
But until that contract expires, she's been focusing her creative energies on YouTube, which has been good for her because “I’m not worried about what’s about to air, are people going to judge me? Am I parenting right or wrong? It’s all about what I want to do. I make my own schedule and I do what I want and I share what I want."
24.
Boo!
“That has been awesome for me because it’s like I’m having fun with it, versus when I was on ‘Teen Mom’ it was just kind of like ‘get the camera out of my face I’m mad right now.' Now it’s like, ‘I’m happy, let’s go do something fun, let’s film something fun.’ Whenever [I would] try to suggest that to MTV, it usually gets tossed out.”
25.
Makes Sense
When asked for more examples of why YouTube is better than MTV, she said “They have you film with people that you don’t necessarily want to film with. You’ve got the baby daddies, the grandparents, the exes, constantly. Something’s always going on. When you involve kids, marriages, divorces, trying to co-parent, you got drama there no matter what."
26.
Still Friends?
And since the topic of Teen Mom drama came up, of course Jenelle was asked about which cast members she keeps in touch with -- she replied “Me and Briana talk from here or there, but other than that I really don’t talk to anybody."
27.
What a Shame
“I know that recently Kail has reached out to me about a month or two ago, asking me to be on her podcast and I declined for many reasons. Other than that, I haven’t really talked to anybody."
28.
Growth?
However, she did add that “I’m keeping to myself and letting them do their things…trying to keep things civil between everyone. You’ve got to think about your future, you might run into them someday. You can’t hate each other forever.”
29.
Good Ol' Barb
And if you want some more good news, she said that she and Barb are actually getting along these days, contrary to recent reports. "We're good actually. We talk like every day and we're getting along," she explained, adding that she's even watching her children for her while she takes care of some business.
30.
And The Land?!
One stressful things she's dealing with right now is having her house in North Carolina while she's trying to build a new life in Tennessee -- “I have a house in North Carolina that I bought, so it’s not like I can just get out of my lease and leave,” as she explained it, “I’m kind of stuck in the middle and it’s like, what’s my next step? Am I going to sell my house and move here and buy a house, or get rid of the place I’m at right now? I don’t know. Everything’s up in the air."
31.
Uh ...
To deal with the stress from that, she's been focusing on work. She's been keeping her social media pages updated, doing the YouTube thing, messing around on Twitch, and also “I’m going to focus a little bit more on my makeup line and am looking to do a collaboration with another company that I’ve been in talks with for about a month now."
32.
A Warning?
As for her parting message to her fans, Jenelle said "There's more to come, and I don't want to stop here, and I think this is just a new chapter in my life.
33.
Of Course
And that's it, that's the whole interview. Pretty interesting how David didn't come up once, right?
34.
Here's Hoping
We hope at least some of what she said in this interview is true -- but with the glaring omission of David's return, it's hard to say. What do you think is really happening with her?