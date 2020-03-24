Jenelle Evans: If You Fire Me, You HAVE to Fire Amber Portwood, Too!

It's been almost a year since Jenelle Evans was finally fired from Teen Mom 2.

And it would be a massive understatement to say that she's still very, very bitter about it.

Jenelle wants her job bacl, but she'll almost certainly never get it -- especially now that she's officially reconciled with David Eason.

And so, she'll settle for the next best thing: getting other people fired.

Evans revealed this week that she thinks MTV should have cut ties with Amber Portwood after Portwood was arrested for domestic violence back in July.

The craziest thing about this situation? For once, Jenelle is right.

Take a look: