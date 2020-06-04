Jenelle Evans: I SWEAR I'm Not Racist (Just Don't Ask Kieffer)!!!

1.
Buckle Up
There's a lot to this story, and it's all completely awful, so ... just get a snack or a puppy or something, because this is going to be rough.
2.
Uh Oh
As you may have seen, people have been urging celebrities (really anyone with any sort of following) to speak out about George Floyd's murder, the massive issue with racism in America, the corruption in police officers -- really just any of that.
3.
Ugh
And on Monday, Jenelle hopped on Facebook and wrote "Well while all of you are rioting and destroying your precious cities, I’ll be far far away on my boat away from all of you."
4.
Hold Tight
Not a great look, right? But trust us, it gets way worse.
5.
A Defense
A while after her Facebook statement (she had to take some time to get into a fight with David), she got on Instagram and in a video, she said "I would like for all the racist comments to stop being sent to my inbox, and I appreciate it if you guys stop calling me a racist just because I haven't spoke out yet."
6.
Well ...
"Just because I haven't spoke out yet, you do not know my opinion," she told her followers.
7.
Poor Jenelle
"So don't sit there and judge. This is a very touchy subject, and I feel like every time I open my mouth about anything, whether it’s about politics, whether it’s about race, whether it’s about parenting, everyone hates me no matter what I say," she continued.
8.
Wow
After that, she finally took a break from feeling sorry for herself to share her thoughts on current events, saying “I do think it was wrong, and I’m so sorry it happened. It shouldn’t have happened, and it’s bullsh-t that it did.” Yeah, we're sure her Nobel Peace Prize is in the mail.
9.
Such a Victim
The thing is, of course, that the reason people get upset with her when she says things about important topics is because she generally says terrible things. It's not like people dislike her for no reason.
10.
An Explanation
Like, people think she's racist because of things she's said and done -- and because, you know, she's married to a racist and constantly defends the horrific things that fall out of his big dumb mouth.
11.
Yikes
Just last month, David made some despicable comments about Michelle Obama, and Jenelle defended him. She always defends him for all the terrible things he says and does, so at some point we just have to assume she shares his beliefs, right?
12.
Thank Goodness
Luckily, a lot of people are still calling her out, including Ashley Siren from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.
13.
Get Her!
Ashley commented on Jenelle's video with "Girl you and your husband both are some punk bitch ass racist hoes. Just say it, what's the point in making a whole explanation video cause we know you are lying."
14.
Not Having It
And Bar, Ashley's ex and the father of her daughter, tweeted Jenelle's video and added "Shut that sh-t up you just ain’t spoke up cause you are a racist and David’s racist bitch ass gone kick you of the land if you speak up. f-ck you and what you stand for."
15.
It's On
And that seemed to hurt Jenelle's feelings, because she messaged Ashley this lovely little message.
16.
Whoa
"Bitch ..." she began, "you apparently don't know who one of the first men I dated that was on the show.. he was BLACK."
17.
This Girl
"My husband's childhood best friend IS BLACK. You don't know a f-cking thing about me."
18.
Memory Break
(Real quick, remember that time that time that Jenelle tried to say that David couldn't be racist because he's black himself? It was back in 2018, he took one of those DNA tests and his results said that he has less than 1% of African heritiage, and she actually used that to say that he couldn't be racist because that made him a black person. Just didn't want anyone to forget that.)
19.
So Mad
Jenelle continued her message to Ashley with "This is why no one likes you cuz you're such a bitch to everyone you speak to or about. Change your attitude or it's going to get you NO WHERE in life."
20.
You Love to See It
How rich is it that Jenelle Evans is telling someone else to change their attitude or they'll get nowhere in life? Just let that sink in for a minute.
21.
Beautiful
Anyway, we know about that message because Ashley posted a screenshot of it, and in her caption she wrote "Shut up bitch. I’m finna fry your ass up as soon as I eat breakfast. I woke up to these messages from Jenelle . So .... just hold on and let me draw these eyebrows on."
22.
Incredible
And after she did that ... she utterly destroyed Jenelle and David.
In her video, Ashley said a whole lot of things -- she said that Jenelle stands by her husband when he says awful things about everyone, and then "you have the audacity to get on here and say ‘oh, everyone hates me, that’s why I’m not speaking on the situation.'"
24.
Yup
"Bitch, f-ck you," she said, "you’re the bitch that I’m talking about. You’re the bitch that follows a motherf-cker off the freeway, pulls a gun on them, f-cks up their sh-t, then calls and lies to the police."
25.
Excuses
"You’re the bitch who says 'oh, I have a black friend so I can’t be racist,' no bitch, let me tell you something."
26.
Standing Up
"Anytime I say anything," Ashley explained, "I’m a black n----- monkey bitch, anytime Cheyenne addresses this she’s a black n----- monkey bitch, Kail was called a n----- lover, Lexi was called a n----- lover and we all stand on what we stand for, we all spoke up for what’s right so bitch take that scripted ass thing and rewrite it."
27.
Words are Important
Another thing she took issue with was Jenelle's language in her original statement about George Floyd -- remember, she said "I do think it was wrong, and I’m so sorry it happened. It shouldn’t have happened, and it’s bullsh-t that it did.” Ashley's problem with that was that she didn't even say George's name.
28.
Impressive
"I know you’re not at the swamp acting up," she told her, "I know you’re not telling David not to be racist and not to be homophobic and not the be every f-cking thing that he is."
29.
Swamp Creatures
"I know you guys are one in the same, that’s why he’s your husband, bitch, that’s why y’all over there on the swamp looking like f-cking swamp creatures."
30.
And That's That
Ashley finished her message for Jenelle by saying "You must have woke up on the wrong side of the f-cking bed, don’t at me about sh-t else bitch."
31.
Oh Hold Up
But Ashley had one more shot at Jenelle up her sleeve, because in her caption for the video, she wrote "And we remember when you called your 'black boyfriend' a N----R. now send me a eyebrow kit bitch I lost my pencil."
32.
The Plot Thickens
She's of course referencing Jenelle's message to her in which she told her that one of the first boyfriends she had on the show was black, and everyone knows who she's talking about -- Teen Mom 2 legend Kieffer Delp.
33.
Oh No ...
And yes, we certainly do remember when Jenelle called him the N-word.
34.
Disgusting
This screenshot first made the rounds in 2014, and it's from a conversation that Jenelle and Kieffer had after they'd broken up and when Nathan Griffith, her boyfriend at the time, was in jail.
35.
Gross
“Let’s see," Jenelle wrote. "Personal trainer, football player, college student, completed his 4 year term in the marines, was deployed twice I think but def once, graduated high school from a private school, comes from a great family. Wouldn't trade him for a N----R like you anyday. Peace bro."
36.
So Aggravated, Dude
While Ashley did all of that -- and man, she really did do that, didn't she? -- Jenelle's been sharing random TikToks from black people. She's also been posting messages from black fans, apparently in an attempt to prove that she's a good person.