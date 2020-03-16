Jenelle Evans Finally Confesses: YES, I'm Back With David Eason!

We can now safely say that when Jenelle Evans claimed to have separated from David Eason last year, she was lying to the public in a last-ditch effort to save her career.

What fans had hoped would be a step in the right direction for Evans turned out to be nothing more than the latest con perpetrated by a lifelong grifter.

David, of course, was almost certainly involved every step of the way.

After Eason killed Evans' dog, and the resulting CPS investigation caused the the couple to lose custody of their kids, it became clear that Jenelle would never get back on TV as long as she was married to Eason -- and so, the couple orchestrated a hoax.

And now, Jenelle is finally -- albeit gradually -- coming clean.

Take a look: