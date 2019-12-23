Jenelle Evans: Fighting For Custody of ALL of Her Kids?!

These are eventful times in the life of Jenelle Evans.

Come to think of it, Jenelle's life is pretty much always eventful, but these days, her situation is especially bonkers.

As you're probably aware, Evans has filed for divorce from David Eason.

She's also relocated from North Carolina to Tennessee in order to put some distance between herself and her disgruntled ex, which is inarguably a very good idea.

You might think Jenelle has enough on her plate these days, but there's reason to believe she might be taking on even more.

Evans' oldest son, Jace, has been living with his grandmother since infancy, but now, some fans are convinced that the 11-year-old is ready to rejoin his mother and siblings.

Take a look at the latest on Jenelle's ever-changing circumstances: