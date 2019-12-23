Jenelle Evans: Fighting For Custody of ALL of Her Kids?!

She's also relocated from North Carolina to Tennessee in order to put some distance between herself and her disgruntled ex, which is inarguably a very good idea.
You might think Jenelle has enough on her plate these days, but there's reason to believe she might be taking on even more.
Evans' oldest son, Jace, has been living with his grandmother since infancy, but now, some fans are convinced that the 11-year-old is ready to rejoin his mother and siblings.
Take a look at the latest on Jenelle's ever-changing circumstances:
Pressing On
Jenelle Evans and her kids have been through a lot in recent months. But both Evans and her fans seem convinced that it will all be worth it if the family is able to free itself from David Eason.
The Worst
David, as you know, is the worst baby daddy ever to be featured in the Teen Mom franchise, which is really, really saying something.
About Time
After he cost Jenelle just about everything -- her job, custody of her kids, the dog that he brutally slaughtered in a fit of rage -- Jenelle finally left David, and she wisely fled to a different state.
A New Start
Jenelle has a making a fresh start of it in Tennessee with two of her kids -- Kaiser and Ensley -- by her side.
The Good News
Evans' has been less active than ever on social media in recent weeks, but she's continued to offer occasional updates to fans, and most of them have been encouraging.
Snapchat Surprise
Jenelle's Snapchat followers were met with an unexpected surprise this week. The Teen Mom 2 star posted a photo of herself alongside her eldest son, Jace.
