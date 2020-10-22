Jenelle Evans: Everything We Learned From Her Ridiculous YouTube Docuseries

Well, it's finally over.

After six installments, a whole lot of crying, and more excuses than we can count, Jenelle Evans' "I Have Something to Say" series has wrapped up its run on YouTube.

Now, it's time to look back at what we've learned.

There are the obvious things, of course:

Jenelle has a ridiculous amount of time on her hands; she's more desperate than ever to remain relevant; she still blames everyone else for her problems ...

But there are more subtle lessons, as well, many of them having to do with the never-ending insanity that is life in the Evans-Eason household.

So join us as we take a trip down memory lane and revisit Jenelle's most ridiculous waste of time to date: