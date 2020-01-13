Jenelle Evans Drops Restraining Order Against David Eason: Are They Still Getting Divorced?

When Jenelle Evans filed for divorce from David Eason back in October, even her most stubborn critics applauded.

Evans drew additional praise when she filed for a restraining order against Eason and got her kids out of harm's way by relocating to Nashville.

Unfortunately, after months of progress, it now looks as though Jenelle might be moving backwards.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Evans has dropped her restraining order against Eason.

The question now is -- did she do so as part of a larger legal strategy, or is she on the verge of forgiving her abusive ex?

Here's everything we know about the situation thus far: