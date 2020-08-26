Jenelle Evans: David Never Abused My Kids, and It's Not His Fault He Pistol-Whipped My Friend!

So David Eason is trash, and pretty much everyone who is aware of his existence knows this.

The only "fans" David has are the people who share his backwards beliefs, and thankfully he doesn't have too many of them.

But still, no matter what he says or does, Jenelle Evans seems absolutely determined to stand by him.

And you really just have to see all this nonsense she spewed in her latest misguided attempt to make people like him ...