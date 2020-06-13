Jenelle Evans: David Eason Pistol-Whipped My Friend and I am DONE!

Big news from The Land today ...
Jenelle Evans is done with David Eason!
We know, we know, we've heard it before, but apparently some pretty serious things went down with these two this week.
Like, so serious that David was arrested TWICE.
Do you want the details? Of course you do.
Let's get into it.
A Bad Time for Jenelle
Jenelle's relationship with David has always been awful, and it's never been a secret.
So Much Evidence
No one has time to go into all the details, but ever since he came into her life, he's been controlling and mean and scary, and that's putting it nicely.
Take One
Last fall, Jenelle announced that she was divorcing David. She moved to Nashville, got a restraining order after providing proof to a judge that he'd been abusive, and she started trying to make a new life for herself.
Ugh
But statistically speaking, people have a difficult time completely cutting ties with abusive partners, and after a few months, she moved back to the swamp and dropped all talk of divorce.
Oh Girl
She said that he'd never been abusive, despite everything she's said to the contrary, and she talked about how much he loved her. Jenelle isn't a peach herself, obviously, but it was really sad to see.
Uh Oh
But earlier this month, we started to notice that things seemed to be getting bad again.
A Fight
They unfollowed each other on social media after having a fight over some boating activities -- she'd invited her good friend Tori over, and then apparently he got upset that she wanted to spend time with her.
Ouch
She made a remark about how at least Tori could pay for herself, so it looked like money was starting to be an issue for them.
Making Up
But a few days after that, they started following each other again, and it looked like they'd made up.
Nope
But it didn't last.
More Fights
This week, they unfollowed each other again, and Jenelle made vague posts on Facebook about mind games and about how there's no point in having a man around if you have to do everything for yourself anyway.
Here We Go
And now we now that something was going on between them ... something very, very bad.
Wow
It turns out that David was arrested this week. TWICE.
Gearing Up
The first time was because he missed a court date for that thing where he illegally towed someone's truck. He was only in jail for about an hour then.
Bad News
But the second arrest, which happened on Friday night, was much more serious.
The Details
Jenelle spoke with a site called Celebernation about what happened, and she explained that she'd actually left David at some point in the past few days, but she went back home with a couple of friends to get some of her things.
YIKES
David was being argumentative, because of course he was, and he started accusing them of taking the keys to his truck. Things got so heated that he hit Jenelle's friend in the head with a pistol. He pistol-whipped her friend. That's what happened.
Dang It, David
It turned out that he'd just misplaced the keys, but that really doesn't matter because HE PISTOL-WHIPPED SOMEONE.
Thank Goodness
Jenelle and her friends quickly filed a police report, and he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.
Ridiculous
He's already out of jail, which is horrifying -- North Carolina has a thing called an unsecure bond which means that anyone can get out of jail without bail -- but Jenelle and the kids are staying elsewhere for the time being.
Another Restraining Order
She attempted to get another restraining order against him, but she wasn't able since a judge won't be available until Monday morning.
A Word from Jenelle
In addition to sharing all of these details, Jenelle also gave an actual statement, which read "I'm shaking and saddened by this, its time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere."
Fair
She added that "I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn't agree with the unsecured bond."
Goodness Gracious
She shared the article on her Facebook page, and there she also wrote "I just want to let the public, tabloids, and my fans know that IM OK, IM SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS!"
A Break
"I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much," she continued.
Lots of Support
She finished by saying "I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon!"
What Next?
She'll get the restraining order on Monday morning (we can't imagine she'll have any trouble obtaining one), and then David's court date is set for July 6th.
Here's Hoping
Could David actually face some real consequences for this, or will he just deny everything and then pretend to cry a little like he did after brutally killing Jenelle's dog?
Another Big Question
Will Jenelle stay away from David this time, or will she return again like she did before?
Just the Beginning
There are a lot of questions, but we'll just have to wait until David's court date to see what happens -- or until they start posting vague but obvious things on social media, whichever happens first.
Fingers Crossed
Whether you love her or hate her, let's just hope that this really is the final straw. No one deserves David Eason.