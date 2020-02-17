Jenelle Evans: David Eason Never Abused My Kids! I Just Lied In Court!

When word first got out that Jenelle Evans is back together with David Eason, fans feared the worst.

They worried that she would try and ignore his abusive past, or worse, attempt to convince the world that he had never done anything wrong.

Now, those fears are being realized.

As The Ashley's Reality Roundup first reported, Jenelle has placed her children back in harm's way, and when she gets called out for it, she simply denies that David ever abused them.

This, despite the fact that she presented evidence of his abusvie tendencies in court just three months ago.

Take a look at the latest infuriating twist in this bizarre scandal: