Jenelle Evans: David Eason Never Abused My Kids! I Just Lied In Court!

When word first got out that Jenelle Evans is back together with David Eason, fans feared the worst.
They worried that she would try and ignore his abusive past, or worse, attempt to convince the world that he had never done anything wrong.
Now, those fears are being realized.
As The Ashley's Reality Roundup first reported, Jenelle has placed her children back in harm's way, and when she gets called out for it, she simply denies that David ever abused them.
This, despite the fact that she presented evidence of his abusvie tendencies in court just three months ago.
Take a look at the latest infuriating twist in this bizarre scandal:
1.
The Abuser Is Back
Jenelle Evans and David Eason are officially back together. And now, she's doing everything she can to make the world forget about his violent, abusive past.
2.
Back to This
Of course, Jenelle has yet to admit that she's back with David. But she's paving the way for that announcement by defending his past actions.
3.
The Monster
It's tough to decide where to begin when discussing David's violent, abusive, bigoted past.
4.
The Absolute Worst
Suffice it to say, he terrorized Jenelle's children constantly, and he murdered her dog during one of his infamous tantrums.
5.
Dangerous Dave
And with his arsenal of weapons, fans feared that on a long enough timeline, something even worse would transpire.
6.
Doing the Right Thing
It was for this reason that even Evans' detractors praised her when she finally left David and fled with her kids to a neighboring state.
7.
A Frightening Situation
Now, however, Jenelle is once again living with David -- and fans are once more begging her to think of her children's safety.
8.
Just Can't Stay Away
Despite her promise to step away from the public eye and focus on her kids, Jenelle is back on social media these days.
She's attempting to make money off her YouTube channel with videos like this one -- which was obviously shot by David.
10.
More of the Same
And, of course, she's once again clapping back at fans who urge her to do the right thing and keep her kids away from the man who spent several years terrorizing them.
11.
Here We Go Again
“No one has ever abused my kids,” Jenelle wrote on Instagram this week in response to a fan who urged her not to get back together with David. “No one has ever ‘admitted’ to abuse."
12.
More Lies
"I’m sick of these comments. No one has ever abused my children and that’s why the CPS case was dropped to begin with," she added.
13.
She Thinks You're Stupid
Jenelle, of course, did admit that David abused her kids. In fact, she swore to it in court and on legal documents -- very recently, too.
14.
Short Memory
“I’m scared for my life and my children’s well-being," she said in court documents when she was filing for an emergency restraining order against David.
15.
Pure Evil
She also detailed 11 separate occasions between 2017and 2019 in which David was abusive to her or her children.
16.
The Real Victim
Evans described one terrifying incident in which David locked her son Kaiser in a car and proceeded to tease and torment the boy.
17.
Just Awful
“While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser,” she told the court.
18.
Cause for Concern
“For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls, or on the internet,” Evans added.
19.
Terrifying Stuff
“I’m scared for my life and my children’s well-being," Jenelle concluded.
20.
Compulsive Liar
As many followers pointed out, we didn't need Jenelle's sworn testimony to know that David is abusive toward Kaiser, as we've seen him mistreat his stepson on Teen Mom 2.
21.
Called Out
“We’ve seen the way he speaks to and treats Kaiser,” one person wrote, according to The Ashley. “Why are u lying to yourself? He friggin attacked u and killed your dog and you are going to pretend he’s not damaging your children?”
22.
Good to Know
“So they just hand out emergency restraining orders for no reason in your state? Good to know,” another follower commented, focusing on the suspicious nature of Jenelle's recent behavior,
23.
Think of the Children
“I feel SO sorry for you kids and all the trauma you have caused them,” a third commenter chimed in.
24.
Forever Dishonest
Jenelle continues to deny that she's back with David, but the couple is once again living together, she's back to wearing her wedding ring, and multiple sources have confirmed the reconciliation.
25.
Hiding In Plain Sight
It's easy to see why Jenelle has held off on announcing that she's back with David -- but the truth is bound to come out eventually, and it will likely happen in the very near future.