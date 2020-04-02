Jenelle Evans: My Phone is Smashed! I Can't Trust Anyone! David Eason is Making My Life Hell! (AGAIN!!)

Well, that didn't take long.

Just two days after David Eason declared Jenelle Evans the love of his life in a deeply sentimental social media post, it appears that the couple is once again headed for Splitsville.

As many have noted, you can never really trust anything that the Easons post online these days, and some of their more recent spats have been about as convincing as a professional wrestling match.

But if Jenelle is to be believed -- and that's a very big if -- then it seems the former reality star is already regretting her decision to give David a second chance.

Take a look: