Jenelle Evans: David Eason Has NEVER Abused My Kids! Everything is FINE!

David Eason is awful, right?

It's pretty much not up for debate at this point.

He's said and done such remarkably horrible things, it would be hard to even compile a complete list of them.

But like, he murdered his wife's dog, he's made tons of disgusting homophobic remarks, and he was also investigated by the Secret Service because he's just that much of a creep.

Still, Jenelle stays with him because (allegedly!) abusive relationships are weird and hard, and also because she's always depended on the love of her current soulmate to survive.

Even considering all of this, you're going to have a hard time believing the latest thing she's said about him ...