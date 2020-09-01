Jenelle Evans: CPS Kidnapped My Children! David Was Right to Shoot Our Dog!

There have been many, many times in the past when we thought Jenelle Evans had finally gone off the deep end.

But with her latest YouTube video, Jenelle has left little doubt that she's reached the point of instability where she now represents a threat to herself and those around her.

Last month, Evans revealed that she joined QAnon, an organization for paranoid conspiracy theorists.

That same week, she began promising a series of videos in which she would "expose" her "enemies" -- a group that includes MTV and Child Protective Services.

Now, the first installment in this series has been posted to Jenelle's YouTube page, and the contents of the video are deeply disturbing, to say the very least.

Take a look: