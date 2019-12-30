Jenelle Evans: Christmas Was SO Much Better Without David Eason!

Well, another Christmas has come and gone.
But it seems that for Jenelle Evans, the good times are just getting started.
As you probably know, Evans has filed for divorce from David Eason and moved her family to Nashville, some 600 miles from the home she shared with her ex in North Carolina.
Jenelle has been keeping a slightly lower profile on social media in recent months, but she couldn't resist gloating that she and her kids simply had a wonderful Christmastime, largely due to the absence of Dave.
Take a look at the latest shade from the former Teen Mom 2 star:
Freedom!
This week, Jenelle Evans' celebrated her first Christmas since fleeing her marriage from David Eason. And it seems she didn't miss her ex in the slightest.
Celebrating the Season
"Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from my family to yours!" Evans captioned this photo of herself and all three of her kids.
Strategic Use of Hashtags
"Family is the greatest #Christmas gift," she captioned a second pic, which showed her kids enjoying one another's company.
The Party Continues
The festivities continued over the weekend, as Jenelle posted pics of her kids enjoying their new Nashville digs, including this memorable photo of 2-year-old Ensley,
Everything's Coming Up Ensley
“Stickers on her feet, living her best life,” Jenelle captioned the photo of her daughter by David.
Jenelle on Top
It may sound like Jenelle simply enjoyed spending the holidays with her children, and we're sure that was her primary reason for posting the pics. But it also looks as though there's more to the story ...
The Whole Fam
After all, this is the second holiday in a row that Jenelle spent with all three of her kids, including son Jace, who lives with his grandmother. The family previously celebrated Thanksgiving together at a Nashville Cracker Barrel.
The Case For Jace
That may not sound like such a big deal, but the fact is, Jace was often a no-show at family celebrations even when he only lived a short distance from Jenelle.
Back on the Scene
These days, he's a regular at Evans events, even though he and his mother live in separate states.
Good Reason
The development confirms what many Teen Mom 2 fans had long suspected -- Jace and Babs kept their distance because they didn't like David.
Triumphant Return
After a several-week hiatus following the announcement of her separation from David, Jenelle is back on social media in a big way these days.
Passive-Aggressive Brilliance
Despite her promise to lie low, she posted more pics of this year's Christmas celebration than last year's, leading some fans to conclude that she's enjoying rubbing it in David's face.
Home for the Holidays
For his part, Eason celebrated the holiday on "The Land" he once shared with Jenelle. While he's legally barred from even visiting two of his children (including Ensley), he still has custody of 11-year-old Maryssa.
Father-Daughter Bonding
David and Maryssa seem to be spending more time together than ever before these days. Of course, it's anyone's guess how she feels about this development.
Awkward Reunion
After all, it was just a few months ago that Maryssa took the stand to testify against David and Jenelle during a custody hearing.
Harsh
Shortly thereafter, David denigrated his daughter publicly and stated that he had no desire to regain custody of Maryssa.
Rocky Relationship
As for David's relationship with Ensley, that matter will soon be decided by a family court judge.
An Uphill Batle
Currently, David is prohibited from visiting Ensley under the terms of Jenelle's restraining order, which he's currently fighting in court.
David Denied
The former couple has now squared off in a Nashville courtroom on two separate occasions. Thus far, David's petitions to have the order lifted have been denied.
The War Rages On
And it sounds like he's got a hell of a fight ahead of him. Those who know her best say Jenelle is determined to keep David away from Ensley for many Christmases to come.