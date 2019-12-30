Jenelle Evans: Christmas Was SO Much Better Without David Eason!

Well, another Christmas has come and gone.

But it seems that for Jenelle Evans, the good times are just getting started.

As you probably know, Evans has filed for divorce from David Eason and moved her family to Nashville, some 600 miles from the home she shared with her ex in North Carolina.

Jenelle has been keeping a slightly lower profile on social media in recent months, but she couldn't resist gloating that she and her kids simply had a wonderful Christmastime, largely due to the absence of Dave.

Take a look at the latest shade from the former Teen Mom 2 star: