Jenelle Evans Celebrates Birthday, Hints at New Relationship, Slams David Eason!

We probably don't need to tell you Jenelle Evans has a flair for the dramatic.

Sure, there's a lot of legitimate drama in her life, but Jenelle's ability to turn a mountain into a molehill is unrivaled.

She's basically what would happen if an all-caps comment section rant from someone with a username like MAGAMom came to life.

To be clear, we're not talking about Jenelle's abuse allegations against David Eason.

We have every reason to believe she's telling the truth in that regard, and it's just about impossible to be overly dramatic about an abusive relationship.

What we're referring to here is Social Media Jenelle -- the woman who's always going through the BEST or WORST (pissed-off face emoji) time on Twitter and Instagram.

Frankly, it sounds exhausting -- and Evans has been more emotional than ever in the weeks since she filed for divorce from Eason.

In fact, she's been so effusive in recent weeks that some fans think there's more going on in her life than she's willing to say.

Take a look: