Jenelle Evans Celebrates Birthday, Hints at New Relationship, Slams David Eason!

We probably don't need to tell you Jenelle Evans has a flair for the dramatic.

Sure, there's a lot of legitimate drama in her life, but Jenelle's ability to turn a mountain into a molehill is unrivaled.

She's basically what would happen if an all-caps comment section rant from someone with a username like MAGAMom came to life.

To be clear, we're not talking about Jenelle's abuse allegations against David Eason.

We have every reason to believe she's telling the truth in that regard, and it's just about impossible to be overly dramatic about an abusive relationship.

What we're referring to here is Social Media Jenelle -- the woman who's always going through the BEST or WORST (pissed-off face emoji) time on Twitter and Instagram.

Frankly, it sounds exhausting -- and Evans has been more emotional than ever in the weeks since she filed for divorce from Eason.

In fact, she's been so effusive in recent weeks that some fans think there's more going on in her life than she's willing to say.

Take a look:

1. The Mind of Jenelle

The Mind of Jenelle
Jenelle Evans has been in rare form lately. Obviously, Evans is always highly emotional on social media, but she's really been laying it on thick in recent weeks.

2. Birthday Girl

Birthday Girl
Jenelle celebrated her 28th birthday today. She marked the occasion by posting on Instagram for the first time since announcing her split from David.

3. Jenelle Reborn

Jenelle Reborn
Or perhaps we should call it a rebirth day, as Jenelle claims she's a completely new woman now that she's free from David.

4. Well, She HAS Romanced a Few Chemicals ...

Well, She HAS Romanced a Few Chemicals ...
“Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person," Jenelle captioned the pics, attributing the quote to My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way.

5. The Transformation Begins

The Transformation Begins
As many commenters have pointed out, Jenelle tends to assume the identity of whomever she's dating. So when she was with David, she played the role of homesteading hillbilly wife.

6. It's As Bad As It Sounds

It's As Bad As It Sounds
During this time, she seemed to listen almost exclusively to an atrocious blend of rap-infused country music dubbed "hillbilly hip hop."

