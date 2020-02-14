Jenelle Evans & David Eason: We're Officially Back Together, Dude!

Well, we guess she deserves some credit for holding out for a few months, right?

Yes, folks, in case you haven't heard, Jenelle Evans and David Eason are back together.

And at this point, it's much more than just a social media rumor.

We have proof that these two are not only back together, but once again living under the same roof.

On the bright side, we guess it's a sign that Jenelle has given up on her foolish dream of re-launching her TV career, because no network on the planet will touch her with a ten-foot pole now that she's brought her dog-killing, child-abusing ex back into the picture.

Take a look at the mountain of evidence that Jenelle is giving David his 475th second chance: