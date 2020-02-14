Jenelle Evans & David Eason: We're Officially Back Together, Dude!

Well, we guess she deserves some credit for holding out for a few months, right?
Yes, folks, in case you haven't heard, Jenelle Evans and David Eason are back together.
And at this point, it's much more than just a social media rumor.
We have proof that these two are not only back together, but once again living under the same roof.
On the bright side, we guess it's a sign that Jenelle has given up on her foolish dream of re-launching her TV career, because no network on the planet will touch her with a ten-foot pole now that she's brought her dog-killing, child-abusing ex back into the picture.
Take a look at the mountain of evidence that Jenelle is giving David his 475th second chance:
Here We Go Again
Well, it's official. After about three months apart, Jenelle Evans and David Eason are officially back together. And fans are bracing themselves for the worst.
Trouble Brewing
After all, we laugh at Jenelle and David -- how could you not? -- but the reality of their situation is very sad, and very serious.
Both Funny and Sad
We laugh at David's stupidity and the foolishness of the lies he's always getting caught in, but his violent tendencies? His abuse of children and tendencies? More vomit-inducing than funny.
The Nugget Incident
Remember when David shot and killed Jenelle's puppy during one of his infamous fits of rage?
Or how about the time he attacked Jenelle while drunk and allegedly broke her collarbone?
Dangerous Dave
We bring you this very incomplete list of David's most nauseating low-lights simply to remind you of what a dangerous individual he is, and what a colossal mistake Jenelle is making by allowing this man to be near her children (and animals).
Say It Ain't So
But that's exactly what she's doing. And here's the evidence ...
Nashville Reunion
It all started when David paid Jenelle a visit in Nashville. In a rare moment of honesty, both parties confessed that they had spent the weekend together, but they claimed it was for the sake of their daughter, Ensley.
Exhibit B
That brings us to the ring. Jenelle's endorsement deal with some company called BrushX was short-lived but in the one piece of sponsored content she recorded for them, she's clearly wearing her wedding ring.
Saved By the Termination
Evans never responded to fans' questions about the ring, and she didn't need to, as she was promptly fired once BrushX learned about her past, and the clip was deleted.
Shortly thereafter, Jenelle posted a photo in which she and David sample the nightlife in Nashville together.
Not the Brightest Bulbs
David doesn't appear on camera at any point, but he's clearly the one filming. Many viewers claim they recognize his laugh and insist that his reflection can be seen in a window at one point.
It's Really Happening
And yes, Jenelle is once again wearing her wedding ring. We won't even get into the fact that two people with well-documented substance abuse issues thought it would be a good idea to make a video in which they go out and get wrecked.
Want More Evidence?
That video was posted just a few days after this photo of Jenelle and her friend Tori appeared on Instagram.
Back on the Land
It may seem innocent enough, but as you can see, the folks at The Ashley's Reality Roundup highlighted the evidence that the pic was taken in Jenelle's bathroom on The Land.
Land Lovers
Yes, Jenelle has been paying visits to the home she once shared with David, and now, we have proof that she may have returned to The Land on a full-time basis.
Poor Goat
On Thursday, David posted a Tik Tok in which he's seen feeding his new pet, a baby goat.
Lying -- One of the Many Things She Sucks At
Coincidentally, Jenelle also posted a video in which she's seen hanging out with a goat in a suspiciously similar-looking kitchen.
It's Official
Yes, there's no denying it at this point -- Jenelle and David are 100 percent back together.
Across State Lines
Sources tell TMZ the couple has been dividing their time between her home in Nashville and "his" (which she pays for) in North Carolina.
Not Taking the News Well
Insiders claim that Barbara Evans is so upset by the reconciliation that she's cut off contact with her daughter, which means Jenelle almost never sees her son Jace, who is being raised by Babs.
This Is the End
Sources have also confirmed that the decision to get back with David is basically the nail in the coffin of Jenelle's TV career, and MTV will be letting her contract expire in April.
Fear of Her Own Thoughts
Her son, her career, her reputation -- the girl is giving up an awful lot for this relationship. We think it's safe to say she really, really hates being alone.
The Proof Keeps Piling Up
There's other evidence, of course, such as the fact that Jenelle has lifted her restraining order against David.
Coming Clean
The question now is when -- and if -- Jenelle will come clean and admit to the world that she's welcomed an abuser back into her life.