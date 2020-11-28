Jenelle Evans and David Eason: Headed Towards Another Breakup?!

When it comes to epic Teen Mom love stories ... well, there's really not a lot there, huh?

A lot of people think that Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have had a fairy tale romance, and that's fair.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney seem stable enough, and Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been together for most of their lives at this point.

But other than those couples, there aren't really any solid relationships in the entire franchise.

And even when you go through those scraps, nobody does love quite as badly as Jenelle Evans.

So it really shouldn't come as any surprise that she and husband David Eason are on the outs yet again ...