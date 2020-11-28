Jenelle Evans and David Eason: Headed Towards Another Breakup?!

When it comes to epic Teen Mom love stories ... well, there's really not a lot there, huh?
A lot of people think that Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have had a fairy tale romance, and that's fair.
Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney seem stable enough, and Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been together for most of their lives at this point.
But other than those couples, there aren't really any solid relationships in the entire franchise.
And even when you go through those scraps, nobody does love quite as badly as Jenelle Evans.
So it really shouldn't come as any surprise that she and husband David Eason are on the outs yet again ...
Jenelle and David have been married for three whole years, and honestly it's been one nightmare after another.
Jenelle's called 911 twice (that we know of) because she was afraid of him -- in one of the calls, she claimed he'd pushed her down so hard she thought he'd broken her collarbone.
David has been accused multiple times of abusing the kids, particularly Kaiser, and Jenelle's been accused of neglecting them.
Oh, and remember when David brutally killed Jenelle's dog, Nugget? Of course you do. You'll never forget it.
All of that is just scratching the surface on this house of horrors, but right around a year ago, Jenelle actually managed to make a good decision -- she left him.
She wasn't playing around with it, either. She packed up and moved herself and the kids to Nashville, and she got a restraining order against David after claiming in court that she feared for her life.
That only lasted a couple of months though, and by January David was creeping his way back into her life. She moved back to their home in North Carolina and went back to trying to convince everyone that their love was beautiful and sacred even though it very clearly was not.
They've had a few spats since then, like the time over the summer that Jenelle decided she was leaving him again and when she brought some friends back to help her get her things, David pistol-whipped one of them and got himself arrested.
But for the past few months, she's been standing by her man, doing the thing where she tries to convince everyone that while they've been through some tough times, their marriage is stronger than ever.
At least that's the point of this nasty cycle that she's been in until this weekend.
Yep, it appears that once again, these two are going through a rough patch ... and all over a drain.
Seriously, a drain.
David made a post on Facebook, saying “French drain was going to cost $20,000 but I’m doing it myself and saving thousands!!"
In case you're unfamiliar, Wikipedia defines a French drain as "a trench filled with gravel or rock or containing a perforated pipe that redirects surface water and groundwater away from an area."
They've had problems with flooding, probably because they built their house on a swamp near the ocean, so we imagine this drain is something he wants to build to help with all of that.
It seems like the drain has been something of a sore spot between them, because he tagged Jenelle in this post and she commented with "Don't tag me in your BS posts."
He wrote "Damn you're just a troll aren't you?" and she replied “You tagged me. Who’s trollin who?”
Someone else commented that it “Sounds like an unfinished project headed their way!”, and Jenelle agreed, writing “Yup like all the rest of them.”
He ended up untagging her in the post, and she later wrote that "Some how [sic, lol] my comment keeps getting deleted... hmmm...."
Here's the thing: if this were almost any other couple, we might see this as just a playful exchange. Like haha, he does home improvement stuff and he tries his best but it doesn't always work, get it?
But we're talking about the Easons here, so we're pretty sure they're just mad at each other.
Especially right around the same time that all of this happened, Jenelle unfollowed David on Instagram for a bit, and then she started making TikToks of herself sitting outside in her car drinking beers alone and listening to Miley Cyrus.
She also posted a relationship meme that read "If they not helping you to evolve, they're a distraction. No ifs, no buts."
They've done this kind of thing plenty of times before -- they get into weird, petty arguments on social media and then it escalates. When he pistol-whipped her friend, that whole mess started with a Facebook fight, too.
But as of now they're back to pretending things are fine, as evidenced by this video she shared of him squirting whipped cream into her mouth.
But as always, it's only a matter of time until things blow up again.
If we had to guess, we imagine it won't be a very merry Christmas down on the swamp this year, we'll just put that out there.