Jenelle Evans and David Eason: Headed to Court for Revenge Porn Case!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have both broken the law many times in their lives.

Jenelle's been arrested on all kinds of charges, mostly drug-related stuff with some assault charges thrown in to spice things up a bit.

David has been on the wrong side of the law plenty of times as well -- he's even spent some time in jail.

His arrest record includes charges of breaking and entering, larceny, and a few DUIs.

Even since they've been together, they've gotten in trouble a time or two.

But according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, they're headed to court for some pretty serious matters next week

And they could have to pay up a whole lot of money if they lose ...