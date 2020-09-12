Jenelle Evans and David Eason: Headed to Court for Revenge Porn Case!

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have both broken the law many times in their lives.
Jenelle's been arrested on all kinds of charges, mostly drug-related stuff with some assault charges thrown in to spice things up a bit.
David has been on the wrong side of the law plenty of times as well -- he's even spent some time in jail.
His arrest record includes charges of breaking and entering, larceny, and a few DUIs.
Even since they've been together, they've gotten in trouble a time or two.
But according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, they're headed to court for some pretty serious matters next week
And they could have to pay up a whole lot of money if they lose ...
1.
The Easons
So ... these two. Where do we even start?
2.
Ugh
They're awful people. They just are. They do all sorts of awful things, and in the few years that they've been together, they've gone to court multiples times over how awful they are.
3.
RIP Nugget
There was the time that CPS took their children away because David killed Jenelle's French bulldog puppy, Nugget -- they had several court dates before the kids were returned to them.
4.
The Restraining Order
Just a few months after all that wrapped up, Jenelle found herself back in front of a judge, this time to get a restraining order against David because, as she claimed in official documents, she feared for her life.
5.
Of Course
David recently lost a case after he illegally towed a man's truck and was dumb enough to film it and put it on YouTube.
6.
This Guy
And of course their most recent run-in with the legal system has been over the pistol-whipping incident -- Jenelle decided she wanted to leave him again a couple of months ago, and when some friends took her back to the house to pack up some of her things, David hit one of them a couple of times with his gun and threatened to kill him. You know, just Eason things.
7.
Poor Kaden
David has also been required to appear in court several times over the past few years for matters involving his son, Kaden. He shares Kaden with his ex, a woman named Olivia, who has been determined to keep the kid away from David and Jenelle.
8.
Good
Olivia originally had a restraining order against David for herself and for Kaden (he got in trouble back when he first started dating Jenelle for violating it), and although she's let Kaden visit his father a few times, she hasn't let David see him since the Nugget disaster last spring.
9.
Naturally
For reasons we don't quite understand (pride? Spite? Delusions?), David and Jenelle occasionally try to get custody of Kaden, and last August, just a month after they regained custody of the rest of the kids, they used up some of the last of Jenelle's Teen Mom money to go for full custody.
10.
Fundraising!
Olivia promptly started a GoFundMe, explaining that "We have come a long way and have spent nearly $50,000 on attorney fees to keep the case going. My family and I are struggling to pay anymore. I am a single mom of two. I do my best to work as much as I can. I don’t have the means to keep going alone financially within the court system. I am finally reaching out for help."
11.
Makes Sense
She also wrote that “I am completely concerned for my son’s safety, physically and mentally. He is persistent on not going to his Dad's and doesn’t even want to speak to him. I am beyond worried.”
12.
Hooray!
Olivia reached her goal of around $6,000 in one day -- meanwhile, Jenelle and David started a GoFundMe of their own to raise money for their court costs (???), and they received less than $100 before realizing how dumb they looked and shutting it down.
13.
Hurt Feelings
But instead of just shutting up or even simply continuing to pay the fees themselves, they thought it would be a good idea to share a nude photo of Olivia in the comments of her GoFundMe. Allegedly!
14.
Yikes
In addition to the (alleged!) revenge porn, they also left all sorts of really negative, obviously false reviews for the barber shop where Olivia works -- so negatve that David even claimed that she'd once stabbed him in the head with scissors.
15.
These Two!
And if all that wasn't enough, they took the bashing to their own social media accounts, too. They made all sorts of comments about Olivia, calling her an alcoholic and accusing her of domestic violence against David. It really was very intense.
16.
Get 'Em!
In November, Olivia filed a civil suit against both David and Jenelle for all of this. And now, at long last, something is happening with that case.
17.
Fingers Crossed!
And they could end up owing Olivia a whole lot of money ...
18.
The Details
According to the documents, Olivia is saying that the nude photo that David and Jenelle shared was taken all the way back in 2013 when she and David were dating. She sent it directly to him then, and she never gave her consent for him to share it with anyone else.
19.
Ew, David
And yeah, that means that David held on to a naked picture of his ex for six years, long after they broke up and after he met and married another woman, and that's a weird, gross thing all on its own, but let's focus on the lawsuit, OK?
20.
Ouch
Olivia also documented all of the untrue things the Easons have claimed about her, and all in all, she's hitting them with the following: Disclosure of Private Images, Appropriation of Name and Likeness, Intrusion Upon Seclusion; Libel Per Se, Libel Per Quod, and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.
21.
Oh No
And for each of those complaints, she's asking for $25,000, meaning that if she wins the lawsuit, she'll be owed $150,000 from David and Jenelle.
22.
Oh, Jenelle
All the way back in February, Jenelle asked that those charges be dismissed, and a court date was scheduled to determine whether or not the case would go forward.
23.
Uh Oh ...
And now, thanks to an exclusive report from The Ashley's Reality Roundup, we know that that court date has been scheduled for September 15th.
24.
Oooh
On that date, they'll all have a web hearing, and hopefully soon after we'll learn that things are moving forward. Because come on, it's surely time for them to face some consequences for their actions, right?
25.
Looking Forward to It!
Let's keep our fingers crossed for justice, all right?