Jenelle Evans & David Eason Are Totally Back Together!

Perhaps we should've seen this one coming.

At the end of the day, we blame ourselves for being blinded by optimism.

On Wednesday, we reported that Jenelle Evans had been spotted with David Eason in Nashville.

Sources close to the former Teen Mom 2 stars claimed that they were "working on their co-parenting relationship" and putting up with each other for the sake of their daughter, Ensley.

Now, however, there's reason to believe that the estranged couple is at least considering the possibility of reconciliation.

Take a look: