Jay Smith: I Was a Good Husband to Ashley! TLC FAKED My Cheating!

Until a few weeks ago, 90 Day Fiance star Jay Smith was still on probation after his arrest in early July.

Fans have wondered about his side of the story of his latest and final breakup with Ashley Martson.

Now -- after months of media silence -- Jay Smith has opened up to In Touch Weekly about his time on TV and about his divorce.

Jay had so many cheating scandals that it's easy to lose count.

But he claims that 90 Day Fiance trickery was somehow involved.

In fact, to hear him tell it, one of those cheating incidents was a work of pure fiction. Do you believe him?