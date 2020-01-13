Jay Smith: Did He Knock Up His Latest Girlfriend?

In a recent tearful confession, Ashley Martson admitted that she still loves Jay Smith after everything that he put her through.

She's not getting back with him, though. She's just acknowledging her feelings.

Jay, in the mean time, has a brand new girlfriend, because of course he does.

The dude has boned his way through a lot of women since coming to the US, and we suppose that this was inevitable. ...

... But rumors say that his newest girlfriend is pregnant.