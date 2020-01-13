Jay Smith: Did He Knock Up His Latest Girlfriend?

In a recent tearful confession, Ashley Martson admitted that she still loves Jay Smith after everything that he put her through.
She's not getting back with him, though. She's just acknowledging her feelings.
Jay, in the mean time, has a brand new girlfriend, because of course he does.
The dude has boned his way through a lot of women since coming to the US, and we suppose that this was inevitable. ...
... But rumors say that his newest girlfriend is pregnant.
1.
Oh, Jay
Has Jay knocked up his latest girlfriend?
2.
Jay Smith has never struggled to find love
The dude was very up front about being a deeply horny ladies man, right from when TLC began filming him. Also, he cheated on Ashley a whole lot.
3.
Even so, they kept getting back together
Despite knowing that Jay had cheated on her, not just messaging a(n adult) high school girl, but also laying pipe with some random girl in a barber shop bathroom, she took him back just about one year ago.
4.
They broke up
After accusing Jay of breaking into her home to remove things while she was on a much-needed family vacation, Ashley requested a restraining order from the court. She was granted a PFA -- Protection From Abuse -- having presented evidence to the court. This is evidence that fans have never seen, but the knowledge of the court's decision really changed how a lot of people viewed Jay.
5.
The PFA came with a serious instruction
Jay had to avoid Ashley and her home, of course. But he also had to avoid discussing the order on social media. That part of the order he broke, almost immediately.
6.
Whoops
Jay ended up spending almost all of July 2019 in ICE custody. That is not fun, folks. Though they had split by this point, it's probably the longest period of time during his (legal) marriage to Ashley in which he wasn't banging a woman who wasn't Ashley.
7.
It didn't last
Jay's boss very generously spent thousands of his own money on Jay's bail, and Jay's then-girlfriend, Kayla O'Brien, was happy to receive him as he was released.
8.
Seriously, very happy
Jay had apparently been seeing her for ages behind Ashley's back, to no one's surprise.
9.
Kayla's not the bad guy, here
Based upon Kayla's social media activity, it appears that Jay presented Ashley as a toxic and controlling individual from whom he was eager to escape. This, folks, is why you never blame "the other woman" unless she knows you well.
10.
But their reunion didn't last forever
Eventually, Jay and Kayla split, and soon after, rumos were swirling that he and Ashley were somehow back together AGAIN. Too crazy to be true, right?
11.
Wrong!
Jay and Ashley got back together and even kept this exhausting reconciliation a secret for weeks.
12.
You'll never guess what happened
Jay cheated on Ashley! Possibly with more than one woman. The final straw for Ashley was that one of the girls reported that she was pregnant. While Jay insisted that the girl in question was lying, it was at least enough to snap Ashley out of it -- she still loved him.
13.
Now, there are new rumors
Jay is dating a girl named Selena Miller, and over the past week, there have been whispers that he has knocked her up.
14.
What does Jay have to say?
"No, nobody’s pregnant," Jay insists to Us Weekly, adding: "Not that I know of."
15.
He makes it clear
"Selena [Miller] is my girlfriend right now, but no one is pregnant," he insists. "She didn’t give no information to nobody that she was pregnant."
16.
He's too busy to be a father
"I’ve got another big thing coming out right now, like a show and stuff," he adds, "so that’s not what I want to have right now." Well, that's a relief.
17.
He also gets a little mysterious
"So [having a baby] is something I would not do right now," Jay says. "Just like a clothing line [I’m working on], a show and modeling. I can’t really say what show I’m doing."
18.
Right now, he wants to live somewhere else
"I’m trying to move because I don’t want to live in Pennsylvania. I don’t really want to give that information out until I move," Jay says about his mysterious ongoing project. He adds that he wants to relocate "Sooner than later."
19.
He's definitely up to something
Notably, his Instagram has been wiped clean of his series of thirst traps and other photos, replaced by a simple teaser for upcoming content.
20.
What's this?
Jay also teases that he has created an OnlyFans account. If you're not familiar, it's a social media site mainly associated with the adult entertainment industry.
21.
Jay always WAS one of the hotter 90 Day Fiance stars
OnlyFans is used by porn stars and other sex workers, including amateurs, and sometimes by reality stars with zero effs to give who don't mind flashing some fans for another revenue stream.
22.
So ... we guess that Jay is the one "doing everything on camera" now
Real talk: we don't think that he's stripping on the site. it's sometimes used by fitness trainers and athletes. Sure, the fans are just as thirsty, but Jay can make his money (and search for sidepieces among fans) just by posting his workout routines. So, you know, don't get too excited.