Jenelle Evans: Her Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 16 & Pregnant to 29 & Bonkers!

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 fame has always amazed us with her wild and crazy antics, but sometimes she makes us cringe.

With her selfies, selfishness and overall self-obsession.

Still, the Carolina Hurricane is pretty darn entertaining and never ceases to provide us jaw-dropping entertainment.

And unyielding social media fodder, to boot. There is never a dull moment with the mother of three, whatever you think of her.

Here's a look at her most memorable moments from her young, innocent (okay, not really innocent) 16 & Pregnant days to the present.