Javi Marroquin: Back With Kailyn Lowry Following Lauren Comeau Split?!

Kailyn Lowry takes a lot of flak on social media for the decisions she makes in her personal life.

Kail likes to say she's been unlucky with men, but her haters believe all of her suffering is self-created, and she's a victim of her own bad decisions.

The truth, of course, is probably somewhere in the middle.

But if the latest rumor about Kail's love life is true, well ... it won't be easy for us to continue defending her.

Folks, it seems there's reason to believe that Lowry is back together with Javi Marroquin following his most recent breakup with Lauren Comeau.

At first, we didn't believe it ourselves, but at this point, we have to admit that the evidence is pretty compelling.

Take a look: