Jana Duggar "In Love" With Best Friend, Rebuffed All Jim Bob-Chosen Suitors [Exclusive Details]

Back in January, Jana Duggar celebrated her 30th birthday.

Especially in today's world, 30-year-olds have their best years in front of them, and it's not an age at which one needs to worry about what sort of opportunities may have passed, as so much more lies ahead than behind.

In the eyes of the Duggar family, however, Jana is inching dangerously close to old maid territory.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Gossip, a former Duggar employee claims that Jim Bob is deeply upset by Jana's refusal to marry and have children.

Jana feels that as an adult woman, she should be permitted to make her own decisions, but it seems her notoriously overbearing father disagrees.

Furthermore, Jim Bob is reportedly concerned about Jana's close relationship with longtime friend Laura DeMasie, and he suspects the two women may be more than friends.

Here's what our insider had to say about the situation: