Jana Duggar "In Love" With Best Friend, Rebuffed All Jim Bob-Chosen Suitors [Exclusive Details]

Back in January, Jana Duggar celebrated her 30th birthday.
Especially in today's world, 30-year-olds have their best years in front of them, and it's not an age at which one needs to worry about what sort of opportunities may have passed, as so much more lies ahead than behind.
In the eyes of the Duggar family, however, Jana is inching dangerously close to old maid territory.
In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Gossip, a former Duggar employee claims that Jim Bob is deeply upset by Jana's refusal to marry and have children.
Jana feels that as an adult woman, she should be permitted to make her own decisions, but it seems her notoriously overbearing father disagrees.
Furthermore, Jim Bob is reportedly concerned about Jana's close relationship with longtime friend Laura DeMasie, and he suspects the two women may be more than friends.
Here's what our insider had to say about the situation:
Duggar Discord
Duggar women are taught from a young age that procreation is their primary reason for being, and to waste one's most fertile years as an unattached "spinster" is some sort of affront to God.
Standing Her Ground
Obviously, such a mentality is rightly considered absurd in most parts of the modern world, but it's impossible to overstate the power of the systemic indoctrination that the Duggar kids are subjected to from early childhood on.
The Courage to Be Herself
We say all of this as a testament to Jana's courage in refusing to succumb to the constant pressure from her parents to marry and have kids.
Still Searching
Jana has been courted by multiple suitors, but in her own words she has yet to find "Mr. Right."
Life Under a Magnifying Glass
There's nothing unusual about being 30 and single, of course, but remaining unattached is the ultimate act of rebellion in the Duggars' world, and thus, Jana's love life remains an endless subject of fascination for the family's most devoted fans.
Father-Daughter Conflict
The Hollywood Gossip recently interviewed a former employee of the Duggars, and he confirmed that Jim Bob is deeply upset by his eldest daughter's refusal to marry.
Spy Games
The insider began by confirming recent reports that Jim Bob and Michelle spy on their kids by closely monitoring their cell phone use.
Constant Surveillance
“He tracks their phones. Some of the kids aren’t on Jim Bob’s plan, but he still gets in there," the source confirmed.
Master Oppressor
"I don’t know how he does it, but he’s got some program that allows him to get into their texts and pictures,” our insider added.
Number One Target
Not surprisingly, it seems Jim Bob is most interested in the private life of the only one of his adult daughters who remains single and childless.
Lifelong Victim
“Jana, I feel sorry for her," the insider told us by way of segueing into a bold claim about Jana's sexual orientation.
Addressing the Rumor
"She’s gay, and she just doesn’t know how she’s gonna admit that she’s gay, but she’s in love with her best friend," the source said.
More Than Friends?
Rumors about Jana and longtime friend Laura DeMasie have been circulating for years, with many fans jumping to the conclusion that the two of them are involved in an illicit romantic relationship.
An Important Disclaimer
It’s important for us to note here that our source’s conjecture about Jana’s sexuality is merely that.
Just to Be Clear
There’s no clear evidence that she’s engaged in sexual activity with Laura, or anyone else, for that matter.
She's Still a Duggar, After All
In fact, given the stringent nature of the Duggar courtship rules, it seems highly unlikely that there's any physical aspect to Jana and Laura's relationship.
Oppressive Precautions
Still, our insider says that Jim Bob remains deeply concerned about the possibility of Jana becoming romantically involved with Laura, to the point that he seldom allows the women to be alone together.
Three's Company
"Even when they went to Las Vegas, Jim Bob went. Just the three of them. I guess he was like a chaperone,” our source said.
Sin City
The source is referring to the trip Jana took to Las Vegas in February of this year. None of the photos from the trip show Jana in the presence of either Jim Bob or Laura.
Jana on the Market
Of course, Jim Bob's preferred method for ensuring that Jana sticks to the only sort of relationship he approves of (a heterosexual marriage that produces many, many children) is to pair her up with suitors.
Refusing to Settle
Despite Jim Bob's best efforts, however, (our source even confirms that the patriarch attempted to set his daughter up with former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow), Jana remains unattached.
Stalemate
The insider says that Jana and Jim Bob have reached a sort of temporary, uneasy truce with regard to her love life -- one that he doesn't expect will last much longer.
A Difficult Position
“Eventually what’s gonna have to happen, is that she’s gonna have to bite the bullet and come out, or become celibate,” the informant said.
Family of Bigots
“Her family is totally anti-gay, of course, so I really don’t how that’s gonna be," he added.
A Painful Separation
Last year, Laura moved to Georgia. She said the relocation was the result of a career change, but fans have long suspected it was orchestrated by Jim Bob.
Sadly Believable
Our source neither confirmed nor denied those reports, but at this point, there's very little that we would put past Jim Bob with regard to his brutal campaign to maintain complete control over the lives of his children.