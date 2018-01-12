Jana Duggar Courtship Report: What's Going On With the Loneliest Duggar?

Jana Duggar is 30 and still single.
But that doesn't mean she's completely inexperienced in the ways of romance.
But don't worry, the reasons for that are completely sexist, in keeping with the Duggars' reputation.
You see, Jana is still single.
This is almost unheard of for a family in which girls are taught from a young age that procreation is their sole reason for being.
So with every birthday, the moaning and hand-wringing from the Duggar faithful becomes more intense, as does the need to believe that Jana is in a secret courtship that will soon bear fruit ... and by "fruit," of course, we mean children.
Here's a complete list of all the men Jana has been erroneously linked to over the years.
1.
Single Cinderella
Dubbed the "Cinderella Duggar" due to the number of household chores she performs, Jana stayed at home to help care for her siblings as her brothers and sisters flew the coop to start families of their own.
2.
Pushed Out of the Nest?
Sources close to the family say that from the time she was of child-bearing age, Jana's family has been attempting to marry her off to any available man who crosses her path. So we guess she's endured 12 years (at least) of being creepily objectified by her own parents!
3.
Or Shackled to the Compound?
Of course, there are those who claim the opposite--that Jana has been forced to remain at home to help care for her siblings. Frankly, we'd believe either terrible rumor!
4.
Either Way...
...the rumors keep flying, and they probably won't let up until Jana either gets married or releases a statement proclaiming that she plans to remain single for the rest of her life.
5.
The Pressure Increases
The public pressure on Jana to hurry up and start breeding has only gotten more intense as her sisters have married and started families of their own. At this point, seven of Jana's younger siblings have married and welcomed children.
6.
Who Are the Suitors?
The list of Jana's potential suitors runs the gamut from longtime family friends to famously pious NFL stars. And curiously, she's mostly kept mum about the rumors...
7.
Tim Tebow
In 2014, Jana was linked to saintly quaterback Tim Tebow. Sadly, the romance was as ill-fated as Tebow's career. Either that, or it just never happened, which seems far more likely...
8.
Lawson Bates
Lawson Bates is one of the stars of Bringing Up Bates, which is also a reality show about a super-churchy ginormous family. It sounded like a match made in TV heaven. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
9.
Jonathan Hartono
After the Bates rumors died down, it was widely reported that Jana was romantically involved with longtime family friend Jonathan Hartono. Apparently, Hartono is a man who values his single status, as he was quick to shoot the rumors down.
10.
Jacob Wilson
The Duggars have a lot of family friends, and it often feels like the media has hooked Jana up with just about all of them. In late 2016, she was spotted hanging out with Jacob Wilson a few times.This led to rumors that they were courting, but nothing ever came of it.
11.
Caleb Williams
Hey, it's another family friend who's rumored to have courted Jana! Is this one also BS? Maybe, but Caleb Williams is different from Jana's other alleged suitors in a number of important ways...
12.
Putting In Work
For one, he used to spend a lot more time with the Duggars, even stopping by for family meals. Not exactly conclusive evidence, but it's more convincing than anything we've seen previously.
13.
Jim Bob Approved (For a While)
Caleb has even been spotted spending quality time with Jim Bob. Certainly seems like the type of behavior you'd expect from a guy who's working his way up to asking for Jana's hand in marriage! (We may be getting a tad ahead of ourselves.)
14.
No Denial
When the rumors first started to spread, Caleb asked fans to bear in mind that the fact that he went to the Duggars' for dinner was not a sign of a courtship. But he also didn't say for certain that they weren't courting -- and he's been silent on the subject ever since.
15.
The Rebel at Rest
Sources say Williams attended the same church as the Duggars, but held far more liberal views than they do. Surprisingly, that didn't seem to bother Jim Bob.
16.
Crash and Burn
But you know what did bother Jim Bob (and Jana, we're assuming)? The statutory rape charges that led Caleb to flee the state!
17.
That'll Do It
Needless to say, that was enough to lead Jana to distance herself from Caleb.
18.
A Secret Romance
Perhaps the most persistent rumor about Jana's love life is the one which holds that she's secretly in love with her longtime best friend, Laura DeMasie.
19.
Jana's Response
Jana, of course, denies these rumors, and she's even been known to become uncharacteristically irate with people who persist in asking about them.
20.
Where the Truth Lies
It's entirely possible that she's telling the truth, but it's also worth noting that Jana would likely feel the need to lie if she and Laura were in a relationship.
21.
Master Manipulator (and Bigot)
After all, Jim Bob is open about his belief that homosexuality is a sin, and it's rumored that he was the one who had Laura "sent away" to Georgia.
22.
Clearing the Air?
So how does Jana feel about all these rumors regarding her love life? Well, she's not a fan. But she did answer some questions about her marital prospects in a recent interview.
23.
Lowering Her Standards?
"I used to be a little more strict," she told People magazine. "I felt like, I just want to find someone that would either move to Arkansas, or is already from here, but I think as time has gone on, I've found I do love to travel more than I thought I did."
24.
Easing Up on Her Restrictions
"So now, it's more like, okay, if I really love the guy, I'll follow him to the ends of the earth. I'll want to go wherever he is. So far I just haven't found that one," she added.
25.
Taking Life As It Comes
So there you have it. Jana SAYS she's still looking for Mr. Right (and denies she has any interest in Ms. Right), but for now, it seems she's fine with living the single life.