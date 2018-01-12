Jana Duggar Courtship Report: What's Going On With the Loneliest Duggar?

Jana Duggar is 30 and still single.

But that doesn't mean she's completely inexperienced in the ways of romance.

But don't worry, the reasons for that are completely sexist, in keeping with the Duggars' reputation.

You see, Jana is still single.

This is almost unheard of for a family in which girls are taught from a young age that procreation is their sole reason for being.

So with every birthday, the moaning and hand-wringing from the Duggar faithful becomes more intense, as does the need to believe that Jana is in a secret courtship that will soon bear fruit ... and by "fruit," of course, we mean children.

Here's a complete list of all the men Jana has been erroneously linked to over the years.