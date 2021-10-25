Isabel Roloff Delights Fans With Beautiful Baby Bump Photos

Little People, Big World fans are beside themselves with excitement.

Like the pumpkin patch on Roloff Farms, their beautiful family continues to grow.

Very soon, Jacob Roloff and Isabel Roloff will welcome their first child.

With their December due date just around the corner, Izzy has had a lot of time to take photos.

Some pictures are private and just for family and their future child.

Others are so sweet, from family photos to displays of her growing baby bump, that she just had to share.

Take a look below at some of the most treasured photos documenting Isabel's pregnancy journey.