90 Day Fiance Racist? TLC Show Accused of Xenophobia, Misogyny

TLC's 90 Day Fiance is a massively successful franchise consisting of an ever-growing bouquest of spinoffs.

Memes from the show are spread far and wide, some shared by people who have never watched the show.

The cultural impact of this hit series cannot be questioned.

But what a growing portion of the audience - even its unabashedly devoted fans - are questioning is whether the show's cultural impact is a good thing. This isn't just about the stars, either.

The show has undertones of racism, xenophobia, and misogyny.

At every stage of the process, it sometimes appears that 90 Day Fiance aims to appeal to the worst assumptions that viewers already have.

This doesn't mean that we can't watch 90 Day Fiance or enjoy it, but it's important to be cognizant of exactly what we are consuming.

And 90 Day Fiance has some real problems that are growing bigger as the show tries to outdo past seasons with each new season and spinoff.

