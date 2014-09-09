Britney Spears: See Her Most Iconic Photos of ALL TIME

Britney Spears has been an icon for two decades.

From her glory days to her dark days to the present day and every phase in between, it's been a wild, wild ride - one that's taken a surprising and possibly troubling turn of late.

With the Free Britney movement gaining momentum, many fans are wondering if their hero may finally be set free from the conservatorship set up to control her every action.

We can't speak to that. We certainly have our strong opinions, and urge the powers that be to #FreeBritney immediately. But it's out of our hands, sadly. We just know this:

She's still a goddess, and that will never change.

Let's all wish her the best, and relive some epic moments - past and present - of Britney Spears via the following gallery of her most memorable (read: stunning) photos ...