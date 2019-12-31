Herbert Wilkinson: Jenelle Evans' New Boyfriend Has Been Identified and He's Got ISSUES!

Call him Herbert, or call him Herb ... or call him a 23-year-old hard-partying bro with a major celebrity fetish.

However you chose to refer to him, it seems Mr. Wilkinson's most significant title these days is "Jenelle Evans' latest soulmate."

Yes, just two months after filing for divorce from David Eason, Jenelle Evans has found herself a new man,

And sadly, it seems he has a lot in common with her previous baby daddies.

Jenelle definitely has a type -- unfortunately, that type is man-babies with arrest redords and sketchy pasts,

Here's everything we know about Herbie the Love Bug so far: