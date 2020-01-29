Herb Wilkinson: I Have Jenelle Evans' Sex Tape and I WILL Release It!

Well, here we go again.

if you thought the drama in Jenelle Evans' life would begin to die out following her separation from David Eason, then you don't know Jenelle.

She may have moved to Tennessee, but with the unpredictable gale-force insanity she brings to any occasion, Jenelle will always be the Carolina Hurricane.

For a weeks after she split, Evans kept a lower-than-usual profile on social media,

But now she's back -- and so is the soap opera-level absurdity that's defined her life up to this point.

And it's all thanks to one man -- a Boston-based boozebag named Herb Wilkinson.

Take a look: